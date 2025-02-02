India set a target of 83 by SA to win ICC women's U19 WC for 2nd time in a row

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (PTI) India were set a target of 83 runs by South Africa to win the ICC women's U-19 World Cup for the second successive time here on Sunday.

The Indian bowlers, led by Gongadi Trisha (3/15), produced a clinical performance to bowl South Africa out for 82 in 20 overs.

Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also chipped in with the ball for India.

Mieke van Voorst (23) top-scored for South Africa who suffered a batting collapse after opting to bat. Only four of their batters could score in double-digit figures. Four of their batters also could not opened their accounts.

India had won the title in the inaugural edition in 2023 after beating England by seven wickets in the final.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 82 all out in 20 overs (Mieke van Voorst 23; Gongadi Trisha 3/15).