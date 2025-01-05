India set Australia 162-run target in fifth Test

Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) India were all out for 157 in the second innings, leaving Australia a victory target of 162 in the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 Australia 1st innings: 181 India 2nd innings: 157 allout in 39.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45). PTI BS ATK