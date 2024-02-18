India set England 557 to win; Jaiswal's 214, Sarfaraz's fifty power India to 430/4 declared

Rajkot: India set England a target of 557 to win after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 214 and Sarfaraz Khan's quick-fire 68 not out powered India to 430 for 4 declared in their second innings on Day 4 of the third Test against England here on Sunday.

Advertisment

India added 116 runs in 16 overs after lunch.

Earlier, resuming from 196 for 2, India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill, who missed out on a century by nine runs, and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (27).

Jaiswal, who hit 14 fours and 12 sixes, had retired hurt on 104 on Saturday due to back spasms.

Advertisment

He returned on this day and stayed unbeaten at 214 along with Sarfaraz when India declared.

For England, Rehan Ahmed conceded 108 runs for his one wicket in his 25 overs, while Joe Root (1/111) and Tom Hartley (1/78) were the other wicket takers.

Brief scores: India: 445 and 430 for 4 in 98 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 214 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 68 not out, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/108) England 1st innings: 319.