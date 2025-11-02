India set South Africa 299 to win Women''s World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) India rode on Shafali Verma's blistering 87 and Deepti Sharma's composed half-century to post a challenging 298/6 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final, here on Sunday.

Put in to bat after a two-hour delayed start due to a wet outfield, India were off to a flying start as Shafali and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45) added 104 for the opening wicket at nearly seven runs per over.

Shafali, drafted in for the semifinal against Australia following Pratika Rawal’s injury, continued her dream run with her first ODI fifty in over three years -- her fifth overall -- before falling for 87 off 78 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

South Africa clawed back through Ayabonga Khaka (3/58 from nine overs) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47), who triggered a middle-overs slide after India’s commanding start to deny the hosts a psychological 300-mark.

Khaka’s twin strikes removed Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (24), while Mlaba dismissed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) just as a partnership with Deepti Sharma was blooming.

Deepti then anchored the innings with a steady 58 off as many balls, her 18th ODI half-century and third in this tournament, adding vital runs with Richa Ghosh (34 from 24 balls) before the latter was dismissed by Khaka in the penultimate over.

Brief Scores India 298/7; 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Smriti Mandhana 45, Richa Ghosh 34; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) vs South Africa.