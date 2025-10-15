India set to host 2030 CWG after its executive board recommends Ahmedabad as host city

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Ahmedabad was on Wednesday recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, paving the way for the big event's return to India after two decades and bolstering its ambition to be an Olympic host in 2036.

A final decision, which now seems a mere formality, will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly in Glasgow after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport. India had hosted the Games for the first time back in 2010 in New Delhi.

Getting the Games' hosting rights would also be a significant milestone in India's quest to become an Olympic host in 2036, also proposed to be conducted in Ahmedabad.

India was facing competition from Nigerian city of Abuja in the 2030 bid but Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport.

"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.

The recommendation follows a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. It assessed candidate cities for "technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values." "...both Amdavad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement." "A huge moment for Indian sports!...This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya poste on 'X'.

Interim President of Commonwealth Sport Dr Donald Rukare said the Executive Board found proposals from both India and Nigeria "inspiring" but ultimately chose Ahmedabad for 2030.

"The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership...and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision," he said.

"The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent," he added.

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, who is also the head of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), said it would be an "extraordinary honour" for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games.

"The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth," she stated.

Ahmedabad had recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and the city's sporting infrastructure is also being upgraded to successfully conduct big-ticket multi-sport competitions.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction and apart from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium along with two arenas for indoor sports.

The 2026 CWG, which will be held in Glasgow, has been massively scaled down to prevent the budget from overshooting. The city, which intends to conduct the entire event within an eight-mile (approx 12km) radius, has kept the budget at a modest 114 million pounds (over Rs 1300 crore).

As a result, some major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton and hockey have been left out of the 10-sport roster.

However, the IOA has made it clear that the 2030 Games will have an elaborate programme featuring all the disciplines that have been dropped by Glasgow.

"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there," IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey had said after an IOA SGM in Delhi in August.

India had spent close to Rs 70,000 crore to host the 2010 edition of the Games, far exceeding the initial estimate of Rs 1600 crore. Athletes from 72 countries participate in the Commonwealth Games.

Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, said she expects the Games to be relevant in athlete development going forward.

"Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead.

"The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities and nations across the Commonwealth," she said. PTI PM PM BS BS