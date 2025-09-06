India shines at World Wushu Championship in Brazil

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) India produced a strong show at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brazil with three women entering the finals and two men advancing to the knockout stages.

In the women's category, Aparna showcased brilliant skills, defeating Tharisa Dea Florientina from Indonesia in 52 kg category to secure her place in the final, according to a release shared by Wushu Association of India.

Aparna will next face Ngo Thi Bhuong Nga from Vietnam in the gold medal bout on Sunday.

In 60kg category, Kareena Kaushik displayed exceptional strength and strategy to overcome Nathalia Briquesi Silva from Brazil in her semifinal clash. She will battle against China's Xiaowei Wu for the title.

Shivani stunned Ekaterina Valchuk from Russia with her dominant performance and confirmed her spot in the 75kg final, where she will battle with Shahrbano Mansouriyaan Semiromi from Iran.

Among men, Sagar Dahiya entered the semifinal after a commanding show in 56kg category and will face Carlos Baylon Jr from Philippines for a place in the final on Sunday.

In 75 kg, Vikrant Baliyan will compete in the quarterfinal against Gensheng Jin from China, aiming to join his teammates in the medal rounds. PTI ATK AT