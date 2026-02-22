India slip to 57/5 at halfway mark in chase of 188

Ahmedabad (PTI): India found themselves in deep trouble at the halfway stage, losing half their side in pursuit of the 188-run target that South Africa set in their T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights clash here on Sunday.

After a steady start from the Proteas bowlers, Lungi Ngidi kept things tight, conceding just seven runs from his first two overs.

The pressure told in the 10th over when skipper Suryakumar Yadav (18) fell to Corbin Bosch.

Attempting to whip a length ball down the leg side, Suryakumar mistimed it off the toe-end straight to Dewald Brevis at mid-wicket, ending his resistance and leaving India at 51/5 in 9.1 overs.

Earlier, India had crawled to 31 for three in the powerplay after losing three wickets inside five overs.

Washington Sundar and Suryakumar attempted to rebuild, with Washington briefly shifting momentum by smashing Keshav Maharaj for a six over deep backward square leg.

However, just as India looked to recover, Bosch struck again.

Washington chased a delivery away from his body and managed only a thick edge, with Quinton de Kock completing a simple catch behind the stumps.

India’s troubles began early.

Abhishek Sharma ended his run of three successive ducks with an enterprising 15 off 12 balls (2x4, 1x6), striking a boundary off Aiden Markram before upper-cutting Kagiso Rabada for six and punching a full toss through cover point.

But his stay was cut short by a stunning catch from Bosch, handing Marco Jansen his second wicket.

Markram had earlier set the tone by dismissing the in-form Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck in the opening over, leaving India on the back foot from the outset.

Earlier, David Miller rolled back the years with exhilarating strokes but Jasprit Bumrah's superb initial and end act restricted South Africa to 187/7.

Miller struck 63 off 35 balls and got fine support from young Dewald Brevis (45 off 29 balls) as the duo led a recovery act in a 97-run fourth-wicket stand that came off just 51 balls.

Bumrah (3/15 in 4 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28 in 4 overs) had reduced the Proteas to 20/3 inside the first four overs after they opted to bat.