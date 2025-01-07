India squad leaves for Physically Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 17-member India squad for the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy Cricket was given a grand send-off here on Tuesday.

The Indian team, comprising 17 players, was finalised after a rigorous training camp in Jaipur led by head coach Rohit Jhalani, a former first-class cricketer.

The team will face strong international sides such as England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan during the tournament to be held in Sri Lanka from January 12.

Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, said: “The team has been put together after a rigorous selection process. We are confident that this team will do well in the tournament and bring laurels to India.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank accessibility NGO Svayam which has been supporting DCCI for many years and is supporting the team even in this tournament." DDCA president Rohan Jaitley was also present on the occasion.

Captained by Mumbai-based Vikrant Ravindra Keni, the team includes wicketkeepers Yogender Singh from Madhya Pradesh and Devendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh. PTI BS UNG BS