India stars disappoint as Mumbai set 510-run target in Buchi Babu contest against TNCA XI

Coimbatore, Aug 29 (PTI) Mumbai were set a humongous target of 510 as its India stars disappointed against TNCA XI in their final group-stage fixture of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament here on Thursday.

On the second day of the clash on Wednesday, Mumbai were shot out for a mere 156 against TNCA XI's first innings total of 379.

While Suryakumar Yadav (30) couldn't convert a start, Sarfaraz Khan (6) and Shreyas Iyer's (2) bids of spending quality time in the middle didn't fructify.

TNCA spinner R Sai Kishore caused the maximum damage with five for 36.

"The reason why I am participating in the Buchi Babu Tournament is because I needed some game time before the Duleep Trophy. Thus, I worked extra hard at the nets, and thankfully, it has paid off. I wish to continue with the same momentum in the Duleep Trophy too," Kishore told PTI.

When asked if his Test call-up for India is near, Sai Kishore remained optimistic about his chances.

"It all depends if I deserve the call-up or not. If I truly deserve it, the call-up will come for sure. Until then, I just need to keep delivering my best, and the rest will fall in place on its own," he added.

Lokeshwar S was the top scorer with 73 for TNCA XI in the second innings on Day Three and he was duly supported by Athish SR (57) and Mokit Hariharan RS (52).

TNCA XI posted 286 in their second essay.

On Thursday, TNCA XI openers Athish and Lokeshwar stitched a 142-run stand before spinner Musheer Khan broke the shackles by getting rid of the former.

TNCA XI kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually shot out for 286.

However, a 223-run lead in the first innings gave TNCA XI some extra cushion and Hariharan's composed late knock also helped in extending the overall lead.

For Mumbai, spinner Tanush Kotian claimed 5/91 while the seasoned Shams Mulani returned 4/73.

The visitors remained unscathed for two overs, reaching six without any loss. PTI AYG DDV