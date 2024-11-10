India struggle to 124/6 against South Africa in second T20I

Gqeberha (South Africa): A poor display with the bat saw India post a modest 124 for six against South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series here on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, India faltered early, slipping to 15/3 within the first four overs as the top-order crumbled.

Axar Patel (27) stabilised the innings with key partnerships, adding 30 runs with Tilak Varma (20) and 25 runs with Hardik Pandya. However, South Africa maintained control, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Top-scorer Pandya (39) provided a late surge with a few big hits, helping India to a more respectable total.

Marco Jansen (1/25), Gerald Coetzee (1/25), Andile Simelane (1/20), Aiden Markram (1/4), and Nqabayomzi Peter (1/20) all contributed with wickets.

Brief Score: India: 124 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Andile Simelane 1/20, Aiden Markram 1/4, Nqabayomzi Peter 1/20).