India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey at Paris Olympics

Paris, Aug 2 (PTI) India stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis Australia 3-2 here on Friday to finish their pool engagements on a high having already qualified for the quarterfinals of men's hockey competition at Paris Olympics.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace enroute his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th).

Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact.

For record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since 1972 Olympics in Munich.