India suffer 2-3 defeat against Thailand in AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Chonburi (Thailand), Oct 27 (PTI) India gave a spirited fight but lost to Thailand 2-3 in a high-octane clash of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers here on Sunday.

The loss means India will have to wait for the results of the other group-stage games before they know their fate regarding progression to the next round. India had needed just a draw to finish in the top five and get through to the next round.

Ngamgouhou Mate (34th, penalty) and Vishal Yadav (42nd) were the two scorers for India.

Siwakorn Ponsan (36th, 60th) and Chaiwat Ngoenma (86th) scored for Thailand.

It was evident from the beginning that the Blue Colts would face a tough challenge, unlike the ones in the previous two matches against Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan.

The Indian defence and goalkeepers were put to the test more often in the first quarter of this game than they had in the prior two combined. As it was, they survived.

The game itself swung from one end to the other. The hectic nature favoured Thailand, who were buoyed by a supportive crowd.

In the 34th minute, the goal duly arrived. First, Md Arbash was fouled in the box, when dealing with an aerial ball.

From the ensuing penalty, captain Ngamgouhou Mate made no mistake, putting it in the top corner past a diving Supakorn Poonphol to give India the lead.

It didn't last long. Thailand hit back with speed within two minutes.

Driving in from the left, Phuriphon Photong exchanged passes at the top of the box, before pulling the trigger from a narrow angle.

The shot took a deflection and came off the near post, straight into the path of Siwakorn Ponsan who put it into an empty net from a few yards out.

The pendulum swung again six minutes later, and this was the pick of the bunch. A series of headed clearances saw Rishi Singh pick up the ball near the corner flag, and drift a cross into the box.

The ball came off the head of a Thai defender, and floated towards the top of the box. Vishal Yadav, positioned there, took the shot on the volley, hitting it perfectly and hard, leaving the Thai goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

Right on the hour's mark, Thailand found a second equaliser, with Siwakorn Ponsan the scorer again, tapping in a perfect cross from inside the six yard box.

With both sets of players tiring in the humid conditions, mistimed tackles soon became the norm. Players of both sides went down frequently.

With four minutes to go, Thailand scored the decisive goal, as Chaiwat Ngoenma latched on to a long ball from the back to finish expertly on the volley.

India got increasingly desperate to get an equaliser as time ticked by, but it wasn't to be as Thailand held on for the win. PTI PDS PDS ATK