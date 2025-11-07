Brisbane: On the cusp of another overseas series win, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour of Australia with authority when the two sides clash in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly.

The focus will be on Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting, while Australia will look to counter India's spin challenge when the two sides clash for the last time ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

India showed better tactical awareness in the previous match, adjusting on a tricky Carrara pitch. Gill led the way in a promising start of 121 for 2 in 14 overs before a late collapse saw them lose four wickets for 15 runs.

For vice-captain Gill, it has been seven innings without a fifty, though his 46 in the fourth T20 was a sign of his returning form.

Gill has not quite displayed the fluent touch that has defined his batting in recent years. He looked composed in the last match before being undone by a slower ball. The opener will be eager to sign off on a high and ease concerns within the team management.

Suryakumar has also shown flashes of brilliance across the series but has struggled to convert his starts. The captain would be expected to bat with more freedom and lead by example ahead of next month's South Africa.

Tilak Varma is another batter who is yet to find his rhythm, managing scores of 0, 29, and 5 in his last three outings.

The pressure will also be on wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who has featured ahead of Sanju Samson in the last two games but is yet to make a substantial impact.

Abhishek Sharma, however, has lived up to his reputation as the world's top-ranked T20 hitter, scoring a fluent half-century and providing brisk starts.

India's lower order has also chipped in effectively, with Axar Patel smashing an 11-ball 21 in the previous match. The presence of all-rounders at No. 7 and No. 8 has given the team valuable flexibility and depth.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh has once again proved his worth for India, picking up four wickets and forming an effective new-ball pairing with Jasprit Bumrah.

The spin trio of Varun, Axar, and Washington has been a major strength for India despite the absence of Kuldeep Yadav. Both Shivam Dube and Washington have been instrumental with bat and ball.

While Dube's 23-ball 49 turned the third T20 in India's favour, Washington's 3 for 3 in the fourth sealed the contest. Dube also contributed 18 off 22 and took two wickets in that game.

For Australia, the fourth T20 once again exposed their weakness against quality spin. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar, and Washington Sundar combined to take six wickets in under 10 overs at the Carrara Oval.

The visitors' batting has been heavily reliant on skipper Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David. The absence of Travis Head hurt their chances in the last game, as they failed to chase down a modest 168.

All-rounder Matthew Short, who has enjoyed success as an opener, batted lower down the order in this series but missed an opportunity to impress at the top in Head's absence. He will be keen to make amends on Saturday.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood has also been felt, as the home team's bowling attack has lacked penetration.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa have shouldered much of the responsibility, but Ben Dwarshuis went wicket-less in the fourth T20. The hosts might consider handing a debut to Mahli Beardman in the final game.

Teams (from): India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis.

Match starts at 1:45 PM (IST).