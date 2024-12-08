India thrash Bangladesh 13-1 in Jr Women's Hockey Asia Cup opener

Muscat, Dec 8 (PTI) Mumtaz Khan slammed four goals while Kanika Siwach and Deepika slotted home a hat-trick as defending champions India routed Bangladesh 13-1 to start their Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament campaign on a rousing note here on Sunday.

Mumtaz (27th, 32nd, 53rd, 58th), Kanika (12th, 51st, 52nd), Deepika (7th, 20th, 55th), Manisha (10th), Beauty Dung Dung (33rd) and vice-captain Sakshi Rana (43rd) were on target for the winners, while Bangladesh's Orpita Pal (12th) was the only goal-scorer for Bangladesh in the Pool A game.

India took control of the match very early and converted their dominance into a goal in the seventh minute through Deepika who deftly converted a penalty corner with a neat flick to give her team the lead.

The difference in quality of teams was evident from the number of penalty corners earned. India got 12 penalty corners, while Bangladesh got just one.

Just three minutes later Manisha converted another penalty corner before Kanika scored a field goal in the 12th minute taking advantage of a defensive lapse.

Bangladesh had a moment to cheer in the first quarter when they converted their first penalty corner moments after Manisha had scored the third goal for India.

However, the relentless Indians kept tormenting their opponents in the second quarter with Deepika scoring a superb field goal in the 20th minute, her second.

With three minutes left in the second quarter, India piled more misery on their opponents when Mumtaz scored another field goal to take the defending champions' tally to 5-1 at half-time.

The third quarter began much the same way as the previous two with India's dominance coming to the fore through Mumtaz's 32nd-minute field goal (6-1) and Beauty Dung Dung slotting home another goal through a penalty corner a minute later.

Sakshi too got her name on the score-sheet with a 43rd minute goal (8-1).

India struck five more goals in the last quarter with Kanika slamming two goals in quick succession to bring up her hat-trick.

India's tally could have been higher but for Bangladesh goalkeeper Mohua's efforts, who fearlessly warded off a few penalty corners.

India will take on Malaysia in their second group game on Monday.

The team is not only looking to defend its title here but also hoping to qualify directly for next year's junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile. The four semifinalist will get automatic entry into the World Cup. PTI AM AM APA APA AM