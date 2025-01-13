India thrash Scotland by 119 runs in Women's U-19 T20 WC warm-up match

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Defending champions India thrashed Scotland by 119 runs in a warm-up match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Advertisment

Invited to bat, India made 164 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs with Kamalini G top-scoring with 32 off 23 balls.

Four Indian batters -- Trisha G (26), Sanika Chalke (17), captain Niki Prasad (25) and Kamalini -- were retired out to give chance to their colleagues to be in the middle in the practice match.

For Scotland, Ammy Baldie was the most successful bowler with 2/13 from 3 overs.

Advertisment

Later, the defending champions bowled Scotland out for a paltry 45 in 18.5 overs for a commanding win.

Shabnam Shakil, Vaishnavi Sharma and Sonam Yadav took two wickets apiece. In other warm-up matches, Australia mauled hosts Malaysia by 140 runs, the West Indies won against Nepal by nine runs, USA edged New Zealand by 13 runs, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets, England thrashed Samoa by nine wickets while Pakistan scrapped past Nigeria by 11 runs.

The main tournament starts on Saturday, while India begin their campaign against the West Indies on Sunday.

Advertisment

India had won the last edition -- also inaugural -- held in South Africa in 2023, beating England by seven wickets in the final. PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS