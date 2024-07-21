India thrash UAE by 78 runs in Women''s Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 21 (PTI) India continued their winning run, notching a comprehensive 78-run victory over UAE in the women's Asia Cup here on Sunday Invited to bat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Richa Ghosh (64 not out) made excellent fifties to help India post 201/5, their first-ever score over 200 in T20Is.

India bowlers led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (2/23) then stopped UAE at 123 for 7.

Earlier, India were at a slightly wobbly 52 for three, but Harmanpreet and Richa put away bad balls, which were in plenty, to collect some quick runs.

Richa hit five consecutive boundaries in the final over from Heena Hotchandani to bring up her fifty in just 26 balls and also team's 200 plus total.

For UAE, offie Kavisha Egodage picked up two wickets (2/36).

Brief scores: India: 201/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Richa Ghosh 64 not out, Shafali Verma 37; Kavisha Egodage 2/36).

UAE: 123/7 in 20 overs (Kavisha Egodage 40 not out Esha Oza 38; Deepti Sharma (2/23) PTI APA UNG APA 7/13/2024