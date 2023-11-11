India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row

San Diego (USA), Nov 11 (PTI) The Indian team extended its dominant run at the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge with a 5-1 thrashing of South Africa, here.

The Indian team logged its fourth straight win in the tournament and will now clash with Argentina, aiming for the gold medal.

Manas Dhamne and Rushil Khosla won their respective boys singles match against Guy Victor Vorwerk (6-3 6-1) and Simphiew Ngwenya (6-0 6-2) to put India ahead 2-0.

Asmi Adkar though lost the girls singles 3-6 1-6 to Mari-Louise Van Zyl but Sohini Mohanty handed the side a 3-1 lead with her 6-4 7-6(7) win over Kaitlyn Leigh Ramduth.

The team then recorded fluent doubles win to close the tie.

"Asmi is struggling at number one position. Thankfully Sohini is a fighter and she really dominates in doubles as well. The boys are doing well," India captain Vikram Anand said. PTI AT SSC SSC