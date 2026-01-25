India to bowl first in 3rd T20I vs NZ; Bumrah, Bishnoi to play

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.

India are leading the series 2-0.

India made two changes bringing in ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi in place of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand have drafted in pacer Kyle Jamieson for this match in place of Zak Foulkes.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.