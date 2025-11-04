India to face Thailand in U-23 friendly on November 15

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Indian Under-23 men's football team will travel to Bangkok to play an international friendly against Thailand U-23 on November 15 during the FIFA international match window.

The Blue Colts will assemble for a preparatory camp in Kolkata from November 7 before departing for Thailand.

The match will be held at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on November 15.

India U-23s had earlier travelled to Tajikistan in June to play against the hosts and Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two matches against Iraq in Malaysia in August ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

In October, the Blue Colts played two away games against Indonesia, winning 2-1 and drawing 1-1.

Head coach Naushad Moosa has named a 25-member list of probables for the upcoming friendly.

India U23 probables: Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Muhammed Saheef, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammed Aimen, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Singamayum Shami, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Gogoi, Pasang Dorjee Tamang, Thoi Singh Huidrom. PTI TAP AH AH