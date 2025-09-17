India to face UAE, Sri Lanka and Nepal after BWF World Junior Championships redraw

Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) Hosts India have been clubbed with United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Nepal in Group H of the BWF World Junior Championships mixed team event after a redraw prompted by the withdrawal of the Cook Islands.

The Suhandinata Cup, featuring 36 nations, returning to India after 17 years, will be staged from October 6 to 19 at the National Centre of Excellence here.

India, seeded second, retained its place in Group H, while UAE and Sri Lanka joined Nepal in the updated pool.

Top-seeded Thailand also stays in Group A, where it will compete alongside Japan, Portugal, and Ireland, marking a complete revamp from the previous grouping.

Defending champions Indonesia will play the qualifying stage in Group F against Hong Kong China, Slovenia, and the Philippines.

Powerhouse China, with 14 Mixed Team Championship titles to its name, will feature in Group D alongside Türkiye, England, Uganda, and Ghana.

In Group G, three-time winners South Korea will compete with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Bhutan.

Redraw Groups: Group A – Thailand (1), Japan (9/16), Portugal, and Ireland Group B – France (5/8), USA (9/16), Egypt, Vietnam, and Norway Group C – Malaysia (3/4), Australia (9/16), Canada, and Slovakia Group D – China (5/8), Türkiye (9/16), England, Uganda, and Ghana Group E – Chinese Taipei (5/8), Denmark (9/16), Singapore, Netherlands, and Brazil Group F – Indonesia (3/4), Hong Kong China (9/16), Slovenia, and Philippines Group G – Poland (5/18), Korea (9/16), Romania, Hungary, and Bhutan Group H – India (2), UAE (9/16), Sri Lanka, and Nepal. PTI ATK AT