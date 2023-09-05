India to field 11-member boxing team in Bosnia tournament

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) An 11-member Indian boxing team, led by double World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, will compete in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahvoic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosina and Herzegovina, starting Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Indian team, announced by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday, has six men and five women pugilists.

Besides 2019 and 2021 World Championships bronze winner Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg), the men's team also has Akash Kumar (57 kg), Satish Kumar (92+ kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Barun Singh (51 kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71 kg).

The women's team will be led by 2019 World Championships silver medallist Rani (50 kg), youth world champions Jyoti (54 kg) and Shashi Chopra (60 kg), Vinakshi (57 kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75 kg).

Advertisment

The tournament will conclude on September 9.

The Squad: Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51 kg), Akash Kumar (57 kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71 kg), Naveen Kumar (92 kg), Satish Kumar (92+ kg).

Women: Manju Rani (50 kg), Jyoti (54 kg), Vinakshi (57 kg), Shashi Chopra (60 kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75 kg). PTI TRN PDS PDS APA APA