India to field 145 competitors in World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) India will be fielding 145 competitors in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 which is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from March 11 to 13.

Another 105 para athletes from the other 19 countries will take part in the event.

Several international teams, including those from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka have already arrived here and begun their training, with more nations expected to join soon.

Among them, UAE comes in strong after securing 21 medals at the recently concluded Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 and will be looking to build on that success.

Kazakhstan, a dominant force in the 2022 Asian Para Games with a total of 41 medals, including 8 gold, will aim for another strong showing.

The three-day event will feature over 90 competitions, bringing together top para-athletes from across the globe.

This Grand Prix is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event ahead of major international championships later this year, including the World Para Athletics Championships to be held here.