India to host 11th Asian Swimming C'ship in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India will host the 11th Asian Swimming Championship at Ahmedabad's Naranpura Sports Complex from October 1 to 15, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Swimmers from Japan and South Korea are expected to compete at the continental meet, marking the event's first-ever edition in the country.

"We have received in-principle approval from the Gujarat government and Asia Aquatics. The MoU is in its early stages and should be signed by March or mid-April," Swimming Federation of India Secretary-General Monal Chokshi told PTI.

The 10th Asian Age Group Championships in 2019 was the last international swimming event hosted by India.

The championship will feature swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo.

Ahmedabad remains central to India’s 2036 Olympic bid, with the Naranpura Sports Complex — set for completion next month — designed as an Olympic-standard venue for multiple sports, including swimming and wrestling.

The national junior championship will serve as as a test event for the Asian Championship. PTI APA APA AT AT