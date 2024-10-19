India to host 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship this December

New Delhi: India is set to host the 20th edition of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the first time at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from December 1 to 10.

The tournament was originally slated to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan before unforeseen circumstances led to it being relocated.

Apart from India, Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore are the other heavyweights competing in the tournament.

"We are delighted to host the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship in India. This event reflects our strong belief in India's potential as a vibrant sporting nation and a key player in the handball revolution," said Assistant Director Technical of the AHF, Abdullah Al-Theyab in a release on Saturday.

"We commend the exceptional synergy that WHL (World Handball League) has achieved in such a short time, actively supporting women athletes and promoting the game across the country.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Handball Federation of India and WHL for their dedication to ensuring that this championship not only highlights India as a remarkable host but also guarantees a memorable experience for all participating nations." The continental glory will give the winning team the chance to qualify for the IHF World Women’s Handball Championship, set to be held in Germany and the Netherlands next year. The top four sides will earn direct entry into the global competition.

It will be India's eighth appearance in this Asian tournament, while its best result has been a sixth-place finish on two occasions, in 2000 and 2022.