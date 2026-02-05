India to host Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday said the country has been given the hosting rights of the World Cup of Women Tennis 2026 Billie Jean King Cup.

"India has been given the privilege of hosting the World Cup of Women Tennis 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Asia/Oceania Group I Event in April this year," AITA's secretary general Anil Dhupar said in a statement.

The event will be held at the newly renovated courts of Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Complex from April 7-11.

The tournament will be conducted in a round-robin format, with the top two teams earning promotion to the play-offs.

Along with hosts India, teams from Indonesia, the South Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand, and Thailand will compete for the two coveted promotion spots, the top AITA office bearer said.