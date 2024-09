New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India will host a FIFA friendly against Malaysia on November 19, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

However, host association AIFF is yet to decide on the venue and said that it would be announced later.

Malaysia are currently ranked 132rd in the FIFA rankings while India are 126th.

The last time the two teams met was in October 2023 when India lost 2-4. PTI SSC BS BS