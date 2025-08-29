India to host IAU 50km World Championships in December

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Athletic Federation of India in coordination with International Association of Ultrarunners will organise 50km World Championships in December, Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of World Athletics said here on Friday.

"India will host a series of IAU 50km World Championships in India," Sumariwalla said.

"The first of the series will be held on December 7 this year in New Delhi from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium." According to Sumariwalla, a former AFI president, the 2027 and 2029 editions of the IAU 50km World Championships have also been allotted to India.

Distance beyond a marathon (42.195km) is called ultra.

The marathon is the longest footrace that features in track and field competitions at continental; world and Olympic Games.

The 2025 edition of the global ultra race will be held in elite men and women’s categories in individual and team events.

Apart from elite, competition in masters and open categories will also be organised.

"The registration for the 2025 edition will commence early next month," Sumariwalla added.

President of IAU Nadeem Khan said India have been allotted a series of 50km World Championships as the culture of ultra running is growing in India.

"The 2025 edition of 50km World Championships that will attract more than 300 runners from 40 countries across the globe will further give fillip to ultra running in India,” Khan added.

India had finished runners-up in the team event at the 2023 edition of 50km World Championships held in Hyderabad.

Distance runners from Services were members of the Indian team that won silver in the men's group at the 2023 edition of the 50km World Championships.

"Hopefully our team will raise the bar in the 2025 edition of the global ultra event," Sumariwalla added.

According to Nagaraj Adiga, race director, the route of the 50km World Championships have been chalked out.

"The race will start and end at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," Adiga added.