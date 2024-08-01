India to host MotoGP from next year

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India will host the MotoGP from next year as Eurosport signed a new three-year agreement with the racing event.

In addition, Dorna also confirmed a new contract between MotoGP and the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement also affirms Eurosport India as the exclusive home of MotoGP in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

In a recent briefing, Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery, and Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, discussed the strategic importance of this partnership in boosting the motorsports culture in India.

"Our collaboration with Dorna has brought thrilling MotoGP action closer to Indian audiences and captivated a new generation of motorsports fans. This success story highlights the effectiveness of our joint approach in delivering high-quality sports entertainment to a growing and passionate audience.

"MotoGP has a dedicated fan base in India, and we are committed to offering the best coverage and content," said Nohwar.