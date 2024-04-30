India to host next year's BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) India will host next year's World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the sport's global governing body BWF said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) event will be held in India.

"Both the team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country," the BWF said in a release.

India last hosted the event in Pune.

"India's production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time," BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said.

"BAI's brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory." Dates for the 2025 event are yet to be confirmed.

BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 head to Denmark ========================= The next edition of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will head in Horsens, Denmark.

It is just the second time that Denmark will stage the BWF world men's and women's team championships following Aarhus in 2021.

"Horsens is renowned for its cultural and entertainment events, and we are excited to be bringing the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 to the badminton-loving local community," said Høyer.

"Badminton Denmark has a long tradition of staging world-class badminton championships and we have full confidence that they along with the City of Horsens will deliver a tournament to remember." The hosting rights were confirmed at the BWF Council meeting on April 28. PTI ATK AH AH