India to host Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition next month

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Over 250 athletes from 15 countries will be vying for honours when India hosts the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition for the first time here from November 18 to 23.

In the lead-up to this prestigious event, Shivani, who clinched three gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last year, has been named the athlete ambassador.

"I am proud to represent Special Olympics Bharat as the athlete ambassador. My journey in sports has transformed my life; it's truly a blessing," said Shivani.

"I hope to inspire others with intellectual disabilities to pursue their passions and never give up. Inclusion in sports can break down barriers and help us all reach our true potential." Athletes from regions including East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific will participate, with countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Macau, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, and Singapore.

The competition will focus on older athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), aged 22 and above.

While the women's team has been finalised, the men's team selection is still underway. Events will include singles, doubles, mixed, and team formats.

Dr Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, unveiled the event jersey, emphasising the significance of inclusion in sports.

"Inclusion revolution is our moto and during this competition we will witness stories of courage, determination and triumph as athletes, their families and supporters come together in a powerful display of inclusion and friendship," she said.

In the lead-up to the competition, a 'Run for Inclusion' event is scheduled for November 9, alongside a health summit on November 18 which will address issues faced by IDD athletes. A carnival featuring exhibitions will also take place.

Last year, 198 Indian athletes participated in the World Summer Games, returning with an impressive 202 medals, including 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze.