India to participate in Physical Disabled Champions Trophy cricket

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) India will participate in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy cricket tournament to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to 21 next year, the DCCI said on Thursday.

Besides India, the other participating teams in the tournament are England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a proud moment for the entire nation," Disabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) general secretary Ravi Chauhan said in a statement.

"This prestigious tournament in Colombo not only offers a platform for our players to showcase their talent but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports," he added. PTI SSC SSC DDV