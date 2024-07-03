India to play Tri-Nation tournament in Vietnam

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Indian football team will travel to Vietnam to play a Tri-Nation tournament, also involving Lebanon, during the October FIFA window, the AIFF announced on Tuesday.

Vietnam (116) and Lebanon (117) are placed higher than India (124) in the in latest FIFA rankings.

This will be the Blue Tigers' first tournament after the AIFF sacked Igor Stimac as head coach following the team's failure to make it to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The AIFF is yet to announce the successor of Stimac and it remains to be seen who will coach the side in the Tri-Nation tournament.

The Fixtures: October 9: Vietnam vs India; October 12: India vs Lebanon; October 15: Vietnam vs Lebanon. PTI TAP PDS PDS