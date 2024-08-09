India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia

Canberra, Aug 9 (PTI) The visiting Indian cricket team will play a two-day day-night tour match against Australia's Prime Minister’s XI between the first two Tests of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

India and Australia meet in five-Test series starting in Perth on November 22.

It will be first time since the 1991-92 season that the two heavyweights will meet over five Tests in a series.

The Indian team will play a tour-day day-night tour match against the Prime Minister XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1, Cricket Australia said on their website.

The fixture has been added in the itinerary to help the Indian team prepare for the day-night Test at Adelaide, having played one such game on their previous tour in 2020-21.

“This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture — which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties — also features an historic first,” CA said.

“While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games,” it added. PTI DDV APA APA