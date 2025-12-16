India to send 57-member national arts team to 1st Youth Delphic Games of SCO member states

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The International Pythian Council (IPC) on Tuesday announced that a 57-member Indian delegation will represent the country at the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Scheduled to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to 28, the event marks a paradigm shift in global cultural diplomacy. For the first time in Indian history, a structured national team of artists will represent India in an international competition under the banner of the Modern Pythian Games.

Following the model of major sporting events like the Olympics, this 57-member contingent has been curated to compete for national glory across specific categories.

This participation is the direct result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the International Pythian Council and the International Delphic Committee, symbolising a new era of cooperation in the global creative economy.

The diverse 57-member delegation will showcase India's rich heritage and modern creativity across a spectrum of competitive and festival categories, including piano, folk singing, and pop singing, fine arts and folk dance, DJ competitions, folk instruments, and arts and crafts.