India to take lead in chess and yoga as co-organiser of 2nd edition of United Nations Games

United Nations, Apr 3 (PTI) India is co-organising the second edition of the United Nations Games, taking the lead in chess and yoga at the unique annual tradition at the world body that aims to foster diplomacy and collaboration through the power of sports.

“It was an honour for me to be part of the Opening Ceremony of the Second @UN Games. As a co-organiser, India will take the lead on chess and yoga,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said in a post on X Wednesday.

Harish underlined that the UN Games are a celebration of the spirit of unity and international collaboration.

“I look forward to the inclusion of cricket in the next edition of the Games. I wish all participants the best. Team @IndiaUNNewYork, do well,” he said, referring to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

The United Nations Games 2025 will be held in April – May 2025.

Yoga will be held on April 9 at the Rose Garden, North Lawn in the UN headquarters while chess will also be held the same day in the North Lawn’s Olympic Corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a historic yoga session at the expansive North Lawn on the 9th International Day of Yoga commemorated on June 21, 2023.

Harish noted that while not everyone may be active sportspersons, most members of the diplomatic community are avid fans and while people may root for different teams, they are united by sports.

As a cricket fan, like more than a billion Indians, hailing from a cricket-playing nation which is passionate about the sport, Harish said he hopes cricket would also feature in the next UN Games.

He said it is a privilege for India to take the lead on yoga and chess-like it did last year. Since the unanimous adoption of the resolution in 2014 declaring June 21 as International Day of Yoga with the co-sponsorship of a record number of Member States, yoga has become a way of life for hundreds of millions across the globe, he said. As regards chess, India started playing the initial versions of modern-day chess centuries ago, Harish said.

The world of chess is dominated by young players from India who are creating history by shattering records and winning global championships.

Last year, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 2024 World Chess Championship.

The Indian envoy voiced confidence that the spirit of friendship and cordiality will be reflected in the field as well as in the professional and functional conduct for the cause of international peace.

UN Games build upon the United Nations General Assembly resolution 'United Nations Games' of September 2024, and other resolutions promoting peace and a better world through sport.

“Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the United Nations Games 2025 will continue to foster camaraderie, diplomacy, and collaboration through the power of sport,” the UN said.

"These Games aim to foster unity, trust, and physical well-being amongst Permanent Missions and UN agencies in New York. We believe that this event will harness the potential of sports as a powerful tool to strengthen social and diplomatic bonds and promote sustainable development, peace, solidarity, and respect for all,” the world body said.

The Opening Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2025 was held in the UN headquarters Wednesday, marking the official launch of the second edition of the Games—“bringing together diplomats, UN personnel, and their families for a month-long celebration of sport, unity, and international friendship,” the UN said.

According to UN information, the Games aim to “strengthen solidarity and well-being among Permanent Missions and UN agencies through the power of sport.” The second edition of the Games builds on the success of the inaugural Games in 2024, with this year’s edition featuring 11 disciplines and expanded participation from across the UN system.

The games include football, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, yoga, chess and running. Turkmenistan is the Chair of the UN Games Organising Committee.