India to tour Bangladesh for three-match ODI and T20I series in September

Dhaka, Jan 2 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as T20I series to be played in September this year.

However it is not clear if BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh in prevailing conditions with no stable government in place.

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13.

The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs affair.

In July last year, India’s tour of Bangladesh was called off indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for more than one year.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had informed in a statement last July.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.” “The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” it added. PTI DDV KHS