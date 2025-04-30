India top Asian U-15 Boxing Championships

Amman (Jordan), Apr 30 (PTI) Putting up a dominant show, India topped the U-15 category by claiming a rich haul of 25 medals, including 10 gold, by women pugilists at the U-15 and U-17 Asian Boxing Championships here.

The women boxers secured 10 golds and four bronze medals across the 15 weight appearances, winning every title bout they contested in the finals on Tuesday.

The U-15 bouts started with Komal (30–33 kg) narrowly edging Kazakhstan’s Aiaru Onggarbek with a 3:2 split decision.

Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg) then beat her opponent 4:1, while Tamanna (37 kg) sealed her gold with a second-round RSC.

Svi (40 kg), Milky Meinam (43 kg), Princi (52 kg), Navya (58 kg), Sunaina (61 kg), Trushana Mohite (67 kg), and Vanshika (70+ kg) all won their respective bouts unanimously, capping a clean sweep in the finals for the girls’ U-15 squad.

Four Indian boys contested the finals. Apart from one gold for Sanskar Vinod (35 kg), three finished with silver medals, adding to the seven bronzes.

"What an incredible evening for Indian boxing. Hearing the national anthem play eleven times and seeing India topping the charts filled us all with pride. I heartily congratulate our 25 Under-15 medallists on this outstanding achievement; these are our future Olympic Champions, and they’ve made the nation proud," Indian Boxing's Interim Committee Chairman Ajay Singh.

India were already assured of 43 medals ahead of the finals, including 25 in the U-15 category and 18 in the U-17 category – the finals of which will be contested on Wednesday.

Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) settled for silver against Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Iraq, respectively.

The focus now shifts to the U-17 finals on day 11, where seven Indian boxers will fight for gold and look to close the tournament on a high. PTI APA AT AT