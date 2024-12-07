India totter to 128/5, trail Australia by 29 runs on day 2

Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) India tottered to 128 for 5 in their second innings, still trailing Australia by 29 runs at stumps on day two of the pink ball Test here on Saturday.

The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins ripped through the Indian top order to put Australia in the drivers seat after Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64) helped the hosts take a sizeable 157-run first-innings lead.

The Indian batters struggled to find answers as the Australia quicks sizzled with the pink ball under the lights.

The hosts had dismissed half the Indian team by the 21st over.

Earlier resuming their innings at 86/1, Head scored a sensational century while Labuschagne returned to form with a resolute fifty.

The peerless Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) shared eight wickets between them.

Local hero Head, who was dropped twice, made the most of his reprieves as he struck almost a run-a-ball 140 in front of his home crowd. He smashed 17 fours and four maximums in his 141-ball knock.

Mohammed Siraj put an end to Head's entertaining knock.

Brief scores: India: 180 & 128 for 5 in 24 overs (Rishabh Pant 28 batting, Shubman Gill 28; Pat Cummins 2/33, Scott Boland 2/39) Australia: 337 all out in 87.3 overs (Travis Head 140, Marnus Labuschagne 64; Jasprit Bumrah 4/61 Mohammed Siraj 4/98) PTI APA ATK