India trail by 12 runs as Sarfaraz, Pant pulverise New Zealand on Day 4, 1st Test

Bengaluru: Rain forced an early lunch on the fourth day, halting India's momentum as they trailed by 12 runs in their second innings, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 125 and Rishabh Pant scoring 53 not out, putting the hosts in a strong position.

Advertisment

Sarfaraz picked from where he had left off on day 3 to bring up his maiden Test century, reaching 125 not out from 154 balls with 16 fours and three sixes.

Pant, who copped a blow to his right knee while keeping the wickets on the second day and did not take the field on the third, returned to action and lifted India’s spirits as he put on an unbeaten 113-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Pant was unbeaten on 53 off 56 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Advertisment

Brief scores: India 46 & 344/3 in 71 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 125*, Rishabh Pant 53*; Ajaz Patel 2/100) trail New Zealand 402 by 12 runs.