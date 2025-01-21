India trounce Malaysia by 10 wickets in U-19 Women's T20 WC

Kuala Lumpur: Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed a sensational hat-trick and finished with a five-wicket haul as India thrashed Malaysia by 10 wickets in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup clash here on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Vaishnavi (5/5), Aayushi Sharma (3/8), and Joshitha VJ (1/5) ran through the Malaysian batting lineup, dismissing them for just 31 runs in 14.3 overs.

India then chased down the target in a mere 2.5 overs, with Gongadi Trisha top-scoring with an unbeaten 27, while G Kamalini contributed 4 not out.

Brief Scores: Malaysia: 31 all out in 14.3 overs India: 32/0 in 2.5 overs (Gongadi Trisha 27*).