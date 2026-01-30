India U-19 team interacts with Tendulkar ahead of crucial Pak clash in World Cup

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The India U-19 team, currently playing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, had a virtual interaction with batting great Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six clash against Pakistan.

With England sealing their semifinal spot with a win over New Zealand on Friday, Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan has taken on added significance, with only one team set to advance to the knockout stage from Super Six Group B.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport," BCCI said in a post on 'X' along with pictures of the virtual meet.

The interaction was "not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success," it added.

Tendulkar holds the record for playing in the most ICC Cricket World Cups (1992–2011), during which he set the all-time record for total runs scored with 2,278 in 45 matches.

He is the only player to appear in six World Cup tournaments, finishing his career by winning the 2011 edition. PTI ATK TAP