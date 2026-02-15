India U17 men beat FC Spartak Moscow in closed-door friendly

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The India U17 men's team defeated Russian club side FC Spartak Moscow 4-2 in their third friendly match in Türkiye's Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Center in Antalya on Sunday.

For India Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (31'), Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (57'), Washington Singh Ngangom (61') and Md Aimaan Bin (82') were on target.

It was the first win of the tour for the Blue Colts, who lost two friendly matches against the Türkiye U17 national team (0-1 and 1-6) last week.

Bibiano Fernandes' side is using these games to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, which will take place in May. India will take on Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in Group D.

The game on Sunday was played behind closed doors..

India took a first-half lead through Ningthoujam, who scored in the 31st minute. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (57') and Washington Singh Ngangom (61') struck two more in quick succession to widen India's lead.

Spartak Moscow pulled one back in the 65th minute. Md Aimaan Bin then struck India's fourth and final goal in the 82nd minute before the Russians reduced the deficit in the 86th from the penalty spot.