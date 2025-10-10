India U17 men end China tour on winning note

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The India U17 men's team concluded its two-match exposure tour of China with a 1-0 win over China U17 in the second game in Xianghe, China.

The victory comes after a 0-4 defeat in the first contest on Wednesday. Both the matches were played at the National Football Training Centre in Xianghe.

Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba netted the decisive goal in the 75th minute as Bibiano Fernandes' boys produced a composed and disciplined display to bounce back strongly.

The fixtures served as valuable preparation for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, to be held in November in Ahmedabad.

The Blue Colts will return to Goa to continue their training camp ahead of the Qualifiers. PTI AH SSC SSC