India U17 squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers picked

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) India U17 men's national team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, on Sunday, named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be held in Thailand from October 23-27.

Advertisment

India are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and hosts Thailand (October 27).

There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers: Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.

Advertisment

Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.

Advertisment

Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed; Assistant coach: Ramachandran Govindaraju Mileswamy; Goalkeeper coach: Zakeer Hussain Mohammed Strength and conditioning coach: Chelston Pinto. PTI TAP KHS