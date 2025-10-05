India U17 team to play two friendlies in China

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Indian U-17 men's team will travel to Beijing to play two closed-door friendly matches against China U17 on October 8 and 10, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

After being crowned SAFF U17 champions just over a week ago, Bibiano Fernandes' boys continued their training camp in Goa and will arrive in China on the evening of Monday, October 6.

Both matches against the hosts will be played at the National Football Training Centre in Xianghe, around 80 kilometres from China's capital Beijing.

The friendlies form part of India's preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled in November in Ahmedabad, where the Blue Colts will meet Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Aadil, Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Yumnam Maldino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Ningthoujam Mukundo Singh, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Heeranganba Seram, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes.