India U19 to play tri-series against South Africa, Afghanistan ahead of World Cup

New Delhi: The Indian U19 team will take on hosts South Africa and Afghanistan in a tri-series in Johannesburg ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup in the Rainbow Nation next year.

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice, a BCCi statement read.

India U19 will kick-start their campaign against Afghanistan U19 on December 29 before taking on South Africa U19 on January 2.

The final is scheduled to be played on January 10.

The U19 World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 19 in Bloemfontein.

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. They are set to open their campaign against Bangladesh on January 20.