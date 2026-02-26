India U20 women draw 1-1 against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indian under-20 women's football team played out a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, Sweden.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam put India ahead in the 44th minute on Wednesday night, before Enskede levelled the matters in the 88th minute.

India U20 head coach Joakim Alexandersson made eight changes to the starting XI from their last match against Taby FK, which the Young Tigresses won 4-0.

Earlier, the India U20 side had lost to Hammarby IF 0-6.

The Young Tigresses will play one more friendly match against Karlbergs BK on Saturday as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand, later this year.

India U20 Women: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (gk), Nishima Kumari (Remi Thokchom 60'), Thoinbisana Chanu Toijam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shubhangi Singh, Pooja, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 60'), Lhingdeikim, Sulanjana Raul, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (Neha 60'), Babita Kumari (Deepika Pal 46', Shilji Shaji 88'). PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM