India U20 women held by Kazakhstan in second friendly

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The India U20 women's team drew 1-1 against Kazakhstan U19 in the second and final friendly at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the second half. Adeliya Bekkozhina handed the lead to the hosts in the 47th minute before Pooja, scoring her second goal in as many games, equalised in the 55th.

As part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent.

India won the first friendly 3-2 on Saturday. PTI AH DDV