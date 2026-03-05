India U20 women score five against Swedish club Alvsjo AIK

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The India U20 women's football team defeated Swedish club Alvsjo AIK 5-2 in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre, in Lidingo, Sweden, on Thursday.

Lhingdeikim scored a hat-trick, netting in the first minute, the 20th minute (penalty), and the 59th minute. Cindy Colney (34') and Sulanjana Raul (90') scored one apiece to make it five for India.

Young Tigresses head coach Joakim Alexandersson made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in goalkeeper Monalisha Devi, and winger Bhumika Devi. PTI AH AH UNG