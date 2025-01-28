India U20 women to play three friendlies in Türkiye in February

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The India U20 women's team will play friendly matches against Jordan, Hong Kong and Russia during the FIFA International Match Window in Antalya, Türkiye next month.

Led by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the Young Tigresses, who are currently camping in Bengaluru, will face Jordan on February 19 followed by Hong Kong on February 22 with the final friendly scheduled for February 25 against Russia.

India U20 women are preparing for a long year ahead, the SAFF U20 Women's Championship, slated in July and the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled in August 2025. PTI APA KHS KHS